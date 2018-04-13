Murfreesboro organization helping parents prepare

A Murfreesboro organization is helping parents have an action plan if a child was to go missing.

Operation Kid Safe is offering free digital fingerprint scans to parents with children. Parents provide a list of details that are printed alongside it.

Parents then have a full list of ready-made details to give to police.

“Anyone that’s vulnerable, that can’t really protect themselves or help themselves, we want to do everything we can,” said Jennifer Trivett. “You can never be too careful. You can never prepare enough in case of an emergency.”

The event was hosted by Murfreesboro Chevrolet Buick GMC. It will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.