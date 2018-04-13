Predators hope to play better in Game 2

For days, crews have worked to be ready. Now they’re set for whatever comes on Saturday.More >>
For days, crews have worked to be ready. Now they’re set for whatever comes on Saturday.More >>
President Trump announced to the nation on Friday that the United States, France, and Britain launched a combined strike against Syria.More >>
President Trump announced to the nation on Friday that the United States, France, and Britain launched a combined strike against Syria.More >>
A local school held a musical tribute that won’t soon be forgotten.More >>
A local school held a musical tribute that won’t soon be forgotten.More >>
A showcase of talent was on display on Friday for some kids that normally don’t get a chance.More >>
A showcase of talent was on display on Friday for some kids that normally don’t get a chance.More >>
A Murfreesboro organization is helping parents have an action plan if a child was to go missing.More >>
A Murfreesboro organization is helping parents have an action plan if a child was to go missing.More >>
Even with the 5-2 win, the Nashville Predators will be the first to tell you they didn’t play their best game Thursday night.More >>
Even with the 5-2 win, the Nashville Predators will be the first to tell you they didn’t play their best game Thursday night.More >>
After a nail-biting first playoff game Thursday night, Predators fans are hoping for another win Saturday.More >>
After a nail-biting first playoff game Thursday night, Predators fans are hoping for another win Saturday.More >>
With a mix of fear and defiance, Syrians braced on Wednesday for a possible U.S. attack in retaliation to an alleged chemical assault that killed dozens over the weekend. Some stocked up on food and prepared underground shelters while others taunted the U.S. president to go through with his threats.More >>
With a mix of fear and defiance, Syrians braced on Wednesday for a possible U.S. attack in retaliation to an alleged chemical assault that killed dozens over the weekend. Some stocked up on food and prepared underground shelters while others taunted the U.S. president to go through with his threats.More >>
Nashville parents are devastated to learn about what happened to an Ohio teen. The news is hitting too close for comfort.More >>
Nashville parents are devastated to learn about what happened to an Ohio teen. The news is hitting too close for comfort.More >>
The wreck happened in the northbound lanes between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway,More >>
The wreck happened in the northbound lanes between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway,More >>
A crowd of about 50 people lined the sidewalk and shouted at the couple as they walked separately into the building. Some members of the group chanted, "Where is baby Joe?" and held up signs.More >>
A crowd of about 50 people lined the sidewalk and shouted at the couple as they walked separately into the building. Some members of the group chanted, "Where is baby Joe?" and held up signs.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
The former owner of several auto dealerships in Middle Tennessee was sentenced on Wednesday after being charged with having unregistered sub-machine guns.More >>
The former owner of several auto dealerships in Middle Tennessee was sentenced on Wednesday after being charged with having unregistered sub-machine guns.More >>
A Georgia police officer said he was fired after he did not write enough tickets for traffic violations, including a minor crash where he only issued a warning.More >>
A Georgia police officer said he was fired after he did not write enough tickets for traffic violations, including a minor crash where he only issued a warning.More >>
A man was critically injured in a shooting outside a popular south Nashville bar.More >>
A man was critically injured in a shooting outside a popular south Nashville bar.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring several waves of heavy downpours to Middle Tennessee throughout the day on Saturday.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring several waves of heavy downpours to Middle Tennessee throughout the day on Saturday.More >>
Smyrna Police seek information on an attack of a man injured when a chemical was thrown on him during a home invasion.More >>
Smyrna Police seek information on an attack of a man injured when a chemical was thrown on him during a home invasion.More >>
Will Ferrell was reportedly transported to the hospital after the SUV he was riding in flipped during a two-car accident.More >>
Will Ferrell was reportedly transported to the hospital after the SUV he was riding in flipped during a two-car accident.More >>
A quick-thinking father punched a man who tried to kidnap his 3-year-old daughter, according to police in California.More >>
A quick-thinking father punched a man who tried to kidnap his 3-year-old daughter, according to police in California.More >>