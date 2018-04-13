Predators hope to play better in Game 2

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, of Finland, stops a shot against the St. Louis Blues in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP File Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Even with the 5-2 win, the Nashville Predators will be the first to tell you they didn’t play their best game Thursday night.

With Game 2 quickly approaching the Preds know they have to get off to a better start as each playoff win will be more difficult.

"We got to expect them to be better," goaltender Pekka Rinne said. "We have to be better. I think it's going to be a good hockey game. We know that they are going to be desperate. Any team that is more desperate is going to usually come on top."

"We got to play a little bit more like we did in the third period," defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. "I didn't think they could handle us when we were humming out in the offensive zones. I think they are going to come out just the same way they did last game or even better and we got to match the desperation."

A home win Saturday would give the Predators a commanding 2-0 series lead and 12th straight win over the Avalanche.

"You start to get your back up against the wall you find teams become more desperate so you just have to address it," head coach Peter Laviolette said. "You just have to be ready to play. Our guys will do that."

