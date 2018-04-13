Predator fans ready for Game 2

After a nail-biting first playoff game Thursday night, Predators fans are hoping for another win Saturday.

Predator fans tried their luck Friday, hoping to land tickets to Saturday’s playoff game.

“I heard it on the radio and had to put my name in the pot to get into the building for Saturday,” said Preds fan James Thomas.

“I just like being in there, it’s cold and when they shoot the little ball in the thing I just like to jump up and scream,” said fan Cheneta Dillard.

ESPN’s 102.5 The Game drew fans out and selected a winner. The sports hosts heard from excited callers all day, ready for the Preds to show out.

“I think you’re always nervous because the underdog can get you,” said host Willy Daunic, who also handles the TV play-by-play for Fox Sports Tennessee. “The Predators definitely proved that last year as the underdog that you can win.”

Even those fans with guaranteed tickets can’t contain their excitement.

Season ticket holders Rosie and David Bradford plan to be at every playoff game.

“I wouldn’t take any amount of money for my tickets. You can offer me $20,000 for my tickets, and it is a no sale,” said Rosie Bradford.

After Preds fever took fans to the Stanley Cup final last year, many expect a lot from their team.

“I hate to say this, but anything short of winning the cup would be a great disappointment,” said David Bradford.

Game 2 starts at 2 p.m. Saturday and doors open to the arena at noon. You can watch the game on News 4.

The Preds parties on the plaza outside Bridgestone Arena and at Walk of Fame Park have been canceled because of weather concerns.

