Parents worried about seats being safe in minivans

Nashville parents are devastated to learn about what happened to an Ohio teen.
“I’m very concerned,” said Kevin, a Nashville parent of three.
He wants assurance that the seats in his 2005 Odyssey minivan are safe.
“I’m going to take it into Honda right away,” he said.
In Cincinnati, police said Kyle Plush, 16, was pinned by the third-row seat of his family's 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan.
He called 911 twice begging for help.
In part of that emergency call, Plush can be heard saying, “I probably don't have much time left so tell my mom I love her if I die."
He suffocated.
"It's really unfortunate to hear that something like that happened,” said Debbie Linn, who owns a 2010 Odyssey minivan.
Officials believe Plush put his knees on the seat and reached over the back to grab his tennis equipment.
"I'd be very concerned if that happened,” said Kevin, while demonstrating to WSMV how easily his third-row seats fold into the trunk.
A vehicle safety advocate said Honda issued recalls for second-row seats for Odyssey vans from 2011 through 2017. There are no recalls for vans made before 2011, including the one Plush died in.
"Our message to Honda would be to issue a recall,” said Amber Andreasen the director of Kids and Cars. “This could easily happen to someone else."
To find out if a recall has been issued for your vehicle follow the steps below.
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Nashville parents are devastated to learn about what happened to an Ohio teen. The news is hitting too close for comfort.More >>
Nashville parents are devastated to learn about what happened to an Ohio teen. The news is hitting too close for comfort.More >>
Clarksville Police have identified the suspect in the shooting death last month on Memorial Drive.More >>
Clarksville Police have identified the suspect in the shooting death last month on Memorial Drive.More >>
A bill that would take coal mining regulation away from the federal government and put it back in the hands of the state of Tennessee is now headed to the governor.More >>
A bill that would take coal mining regulation away from the federal government and put it back in the hands of the state of Tennessee is now headed to the governor.More >>
Three employees of the Bellevue PetSmart have been cited for cruelty to animals after Metro Animal Care and Control officials opened an investigation in March.More >>
Three employees of the Bellevue PetSmart have been cited for cruelty to animals after Metro Animal Care and Control officials opened an investigation in March.More >>
A Cookeville man was arrested after leading police on a short, low-speed pursuit in a crashed stolen car.More >>
A Cookeville man was arrested after leading police on a short, low-speed pursuit in a crashed stolen car.More >>
An 18-year-old arrested on several charges in December has been charged with filing a false report after she claimed she was inappropriately touched by an officer during her arrest.More >>
An 18-year-old arrested on several charges in December has been charged with filing a false report after she claimed she was inappropriately touched by an officer during her arrest.More >>
Police are working to identify the suspect who broke into the U.S. Community Credit Union last week.More >>
Police are working to identify the suspect who broke into the U.S. Community Credit Union last week.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring several waves of heavy downpours to Middle Tennessee throughout the day on Saturday.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring several waves of heavy downpours to Middle Tennessee throughout the day on Saturday.More >>
An MTSU student accused of stalking young women has been arrested.More >>
An MTSU student accused of stalking young women has been arrested.More >>
A crowd of about 50 people lined the sidewalk and shouted at the couple as they walked separately into the building. Some members of the group chanted, "Where is baby Joe?" and held up signs.More >>
A crowd of about 50 people lined the sidewalk and shouted at the couple as they walked separately into the building. Some members of the group chanted, "Where is baby Joe?" and held up signs.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
The former owner of several auto dealerships in Middle Tennessee was sentenced on Wednesday after being charged with having unregistered sub-machine guns.More >>
The former owner of several auto dealerships in Middle Tennessee was sentenced on Wednesday after being charged with having unregistered sub-machine guns.More >>
A man was critically injured in a shooting outside a popular south Nashville bar.More >>
A man was critically injured in a shooting outside a popular south Nashville bar.More >>
A Georgia police officer said he was fired after he did not write enough tickets for traffic violations, including a minor crash where he only issued a warning.More >>
A Georgia police officer said he was fired after he did not write enough tickets for traffic violations, including a minor crash where he only issued a warning.More >>
Smyrna Police seek information on an attack of a man injured when a chemical was thrown on him during a home invasion.More >>
Smyrna Police seek information on an attack of a man injured when a chemical was thrown on him during a home invasion.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring several waves of heavy downpours to Middle Tennessee throughout the day on Saturday.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring several waves of heavy downpours to Middle Tennessee throughout the day on Saturday.More >>
Will Ferrell was reportedly transported to the hospital after the SUV he was riding in flipped during a two-car accident.More >>
Will Ferrell was reportedly transported to the hospital after the SUV he was riding in flipped during a two-car accident.More >>