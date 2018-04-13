Parents worried about seats being safe in minivans

Nashville parents are devastated to learn about what happened to an Ohio teen.

“I’m very concerned,” said Kevin, a Nashville parent of three.

He wants assurance that the seats in his 2005 Odyssey minivan are safe.

“I’m going to take it into Honda right away,” he said.

In Cincinnati, police said Kyle Plush, 16, was pinned by the third-row seat of his family's 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan.

He called 911 twice begging for help.

In part of that emergency call, Plush can be heard saying, “I probably don't have much time left so tell my mom I love her if I die."

He suffocated.

"It's really unfortunate to hear that something like that happened,” said Debbie Linn, who owns a 2010 Odyssey minivan.

Officials believe Plush put his knees on the seat and reached over the back to grab his tennis equipment.

"I'd be very concerned if that happened,” said Kevin, while demonstrating to WSMV how easily his third-row seats fold into the trunk.

A vehicle safety advocate said Honda issued recalls for second-row seats for Odyssey vans from 2011 through 2017. There are no recalls for vans made before 2011, including the one Plush died in.

"Our message to Honda would be to issue a recall,” said Amber Andreasen the director of Kids and Cars. “This could easily happen to someone else."

To find out if a recall has been issued for your vehicle follow the steps below.

Locate your vehicle identification number (VIN.) It is 17 characters long and can be found on the windshield, registration or driver’s door.

After finding the VIN, visit www.nhtsa.gov.

Once you’re on the website click on “Recalls” in the light blue toolbar.

Enter your VIN, click search and review recalls.

