Suspect identified in Clarksville murder

Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting on March 25, 2018, at 2191 Memorial Drive. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

Isaiah Pollock, 19, of Clarksville is wanted by Clarksville Police for murder. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

Clarksville Police have identified the suspect in the shooting death last month on Memorial Drive.

Police said Isaiah Pollock, 19, of Clarksville, shot and killed Cameron Rosario Ortiz, 20, of Clarksville, during a drug transaction.

Detectives said Pollock met Ortiz to sell him marijuana around 4:45 p.m. on March 25 at 2191 Memorial Dr.

Ortiz was found inside of a car with a gunshot wound. The vehicle was in the parking lot in front of the N building. Ortiz was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said Pollock, who does not have any local criminal history, should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information about Pollock’s whereabouts, call 911 or Clarksville Police.

