Tennessee bill passes to take coal regulation away from feds

A bill that would take coal mining regulation away from the federal government and put it back in the hands of the state of Tennessee is now headed to the governor.More >>
Three employees of the Bellevue PetSmart have been cited for cruelty to animals after Metro Animal Care and Control officials opened an investigation in March.More >>
A Cookeville man was arrested after leading police on a short, low-speed pursuit in a crashed stolen car.More >>
An 18-year-old arrested on several charges in December has been charged with filing a false report after she claimed she was inappropriately touched by an officer during her arrest.More >>
Police are working to identify the suspect who broke into the U.S. Community Credit Union last week.More >>
The wreck happened in the northbound lanes between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway,More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring several waves of heavy downpours to Middle Tennessee throughout the day on Saturday.More >>
Two law enforcement agencies worked together to round up 21 different people wanted in connection with ongoing drugs and weapons investigations in Middle Tennessee on Friday morning.More >>
A crowd of about 50 people lined the sidewalk and shouted at the couple as they walked separately into the building. Some members of the group chanted, "Where is baby Joe?" and held up signs.More >>
