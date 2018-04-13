Bellevue park gets makeover after arsenic found in wood

After a nail-biting first playoff game Thursday night, Predators fans are hoping for another win Saturday.More >>
Nashville parents are devastated to learn about what happened to an Ohio teen. The news is hitting too close for comfort.More >>
It was a beautiful Friday afternoon perfect for walking, swinging, and playing with the kids, but several people showed up to Bellevue's Red Caboose Park only to find they were locked out.More >>
Clarksville Police have identified the suspect in the shooting death last month on Memorial Drive.More >>
A bill that would take coal mining regulation away from the federal government and put it back in the hands of the state of Tennessee is now headed to the governor.More >>
Three employees of the Bellevue PetSmart have been cited for cruelty to animals after Metro Animal Care and Control officials opened an investigation in March.More >>
A Cookeville man was arrested after leading police on a short, low-speed pursuit in a crashed stolen car.More >>
An 18-year-old arrested on several charges in December has been charged with filing a false report after she claimed she was inappropriately touched by an officer during her arrest.More >>
The wreck happened in the northbound lanes between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway,More >>
A crowd of about 50 people lined the sidewalk and shouted at the couple as they walked separately into the building. Some members of the group chanted, "Where is baby Joe?" and held up signs.More >>
An MTSU student accused of stalking young women has been arrested.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
The former owner of several auto dealerships in Middle Tennessee was sentenced on Wednesday after being charged with having unregistered sub-machine guns.More >>
A Georgia police officer said he was fired after he did not write enough tickets for traffic violations, including a minor crash where he only issued a warning.More >>
A man was critically injured in a shooting outside a popular south Nashville bar.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring several waves of heavy downpours to Middle Tennessee throughout the day on Saturday.More >>
Smyrna Police seek information on an attack of a man injured when a chemical was thrown on him during a home invasion.More >>
Will Ferrell was reportedly transported to the hospital after the SUV he was riding in flipped during a two-car accident.More >>
