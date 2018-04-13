3 PetSmart employees cited for animal cruelty

Three employees have been cited for animal cruelty after an investigation. (WSMV)

Three employees of the Bellevue PetSmart have been cited for cruelty to animals after Metro Animal Care and Control officials opened an investigation in March.

MACC said Kristopher Stengel, Greg Gordon and Tonya Smith have been cited for a misdemeanor on first offense and have a booking date of May 7.

MACC received information and video of what appeared to be inadequate care for injured animals at the PetSmart location in Bellevue.

PREVIOUS REPORT: 6 animals seized after raid at Bellevue PetSmart

Officers confiscated six animals – a guinea pig, mice and hamsters – from the store. The six animals were sent to a local vet to be checked and have now been turned over to Metro Animal Care and Control.

As part of the investigation, veterinarian records were requested from the Bellevue location.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.