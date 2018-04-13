Cookeville man arrested after low-speed pursuit

Police said Eric Moore was driving this car, leading police on a short low-speed pursuit. (Photo: Mount Juliet Police Department)

Eric Moore, 36, of Cookeville, was arrested on multiple charges by Mount Juliet Police after allegedly leading police in a short low-speed pursuit. (Photo: Mount Juliet Police Department)

A Cookeville man was arrested after leading police on a short, low-speed pursuit in a crashed stolen car.

Mount Juliet Police was called to the area of Golden Bear Gateway and Interstate 40 around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a report of a crashed car that was doing circles in the middle of the road.

Officers arrived to find a car with significant windshield damage occupied by a man traveling slowly down Golden Bear Gateway.

Officers attempted to stop the car, but the man continued to drive about a mile before deciding to pull over.

Officers identified the driver at Eric Moore, 36, of Cookeville.

After being taken into custody, police located possible methamphetamine in his possession. Police also determined the car Moore was driving was reported stolen in Putnam County. Moore also was driving on a revoked driver’s license as a habitual offender.

Police said Moore also exhibited signs of impairment.

Moore was charged with driving on revoked license, possession of a Schedule I drug (methamphetamine), theft of property, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.

