Woman arrested after claiming she was touched inappropriately by officer

Lamadzia Hill was arrested on Thursday for filing a false report after an indictment from the Williamson County Grand Jury. (Photo: Franklin Police Department)

An 18-year-old arrested on several charges in December has been charged with filing a false report after she claimed she was inappropriately touched by an officer during her arrest.

Franklin Police arrested Lamadzia Hill on charges of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of assault and resisting arrest on Dec. 26, 2017.

After bonding out of jail, Hill filed a formal complaint with the department’s Office of Professional Standards alleging that the arresting officer inappropriately touched her during the arrest.

After an investigation, it was determined that Hill had made up the story. The Williamson County Grand Jury indicted Hill for filing a false report.

She was arrested at her Nashville home on Thursday and has been released after posting a $10,000 bond. She is due in court on April 30.

Filing a false report is a Class D felony, punishable by up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

