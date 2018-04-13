Police hope to ID suspect who broke into credit union

Police are seeking to identify the suspect who broke into the U.S. Community Credit Union on Hermitage Avenue last week. (Photo: Metro Police Department)

Police are working to identify the suspect who broke into the U.S. Community Credit Union last week.

Police said the suspect, who appeared intoxicated, forced open the back door of the credit union branch at 89 Hermitage Ave. at 12:15 a.m. He rummaged around inside before leaving without taking anything.

The suspect is a white man who appeared to be in his late 20s.

If you have information about the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

