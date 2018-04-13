21 arrested in Wilson County on drugs, weapons charges - WSMV News 4

21 arrested in Wilson County on drugs, weapons charges

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -

Two law enforcement agencies worked together to round up 21 different people wanted in connection with ongoing drugs and weapons investigations in Middle Tennessee on Friday morning.

According to the Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, the suspects' charges range from drug possession to selling narcotics within school zones.

"We will continue to pursue these drug dealers and work with local agencies to hold these violators accountable," said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan in a news release.

Indictments were served to the following people:

  • James Z. York
  • Nick Pajan
  • Deisah R. Andrews
  • Courtney N. Caldwell
  • Marki D. Bettencourt
  • Nicholas V. Raines
  • Isiah C. Manier
  • Jalonzo J. Bishop
  • Ali D. Talley
  • James C. Roach
  • Roderick F. Brooks
  • Michael D. Bagley
  • Austin M. Boyer
  • Ann C. Owens
  • John W. Owens
  • Matthew W. Bogle
  • Jacquise M. Bingham
  • Stephen J. Garland
  • Kisha A. Keeton
  • Schasta T. Rodgers
  • Jordan D. Stanton

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

