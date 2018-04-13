21 arrested in Wilson County on drugs, weapons charges

Two law enforcement agencies worked together to round up 21 different people wanted in connection with ongoing drugs and weapons investigations in Middle Tennessee on Friday morning.

According to the Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, the suspects' charges range from drug possession to selling narcotics within school zones.

"We will continue to pursue these drug dealers and work with local agencies to hold these violators accountable," said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan in a news release.

Indictments were served to the following people:

James Z. York

Nick Pajan

Deisah R. Andrews

Courtney N. Caldwell

Marki D. Bettencourt

Nicholas V. Raines

Isiah C. Manier

Jalonzo J. Bishop

Ali D. Talley

James C. Roach

Roderick F. Brooks

Michael D. Bagley

Austin M. Boyer

Ann C. Owens

John W. Owens

Matthew W. Bogle

Jacquise M. Bingham

Stephen J. Garland

Kisha A. Keeton

Schasta T. Rodgers

Jordan D. Stanton

