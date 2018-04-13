Showers, thunderstorms moving into Middle TN tomorrow - WSMV News 4

Showers, thunderstorms moving into Middle TN tomorrow


NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Severe showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

Friday night will be windy and warm, with highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring heavy downpours to the area on Saturday.

A few damaging wind gusts will be possible as well, especially over the southern portion of Middle Tennessee.

The Midstate is expected to get 1 to 3 inches of rainfall through Saturday night.

On Sunday, the showers will gradually exit to the east.

