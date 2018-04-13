20 Tennessee parks to hold public meetings - WSMV News 4

20 Tennessee parks to hold public meetings

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Twenty of Tennessee's state parks are holding public meetings where community members can comment on current and future park improvement projects.

State officials say the parks plan a series of public meetings on April 19 and April 24.

Parks holding the meetings are Booker T. Washington, Chickasaw, David Crockett Birthplace, Edgar Evins, Fall Creek Falls, Frozen Head, Harrison Bay, Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Scenic Trail, Meeman-Shelby Forest, South Cumberland, Natchez Trace, Nathan Bedford Forrest, Paris Landing, Pickwick Landing, Tims Ford, Henry Horton, Montgomery Bell, Pickett CCC Memorial, Reelfoot Lake, and Standing Stone.

Meetings will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. local time. Public comments can also be submitted online until May 24.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.