20 Tennessee parks to hold public meetings

According to the Franklin Police Department, a driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit the utility poles on Columbia Avenue.More >>
Twenty of Tennessee's state parks are holding public meetings where community members can comment on current and future park improvement projects.More >>
Authorities say a Tennessee man has been sentenced to home confinement and ordered to pay $100,000 for having submachine guns that weren't registered.More >>
Joseph Daniels admitted to killing his son during questioning with law enforcement last week, according to court documents.More >>
The wreck happened in the northbound lanes between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway,More >>
Police are looking for the two men involved in a stabbing in south Nashville on Friday morning.More >>
A man was critically injured in a shooting outside a popular south Nashville bar.More >>
Whether you are a hockey fan or not, the excitement downtown is infectious.More >>
An MTSU student accused of stalking young women has been arrested.More >>
