Police investigating deadly crash on I-65 North in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 65 in Spring Hill.

The wreck happened in the northbound lanes between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway.

Right now, one lane remains open in the area.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.

    Williamson County news
