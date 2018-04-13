Police investigating deadly crash on I-65 North in Spring Hill

Police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 65 in Spring Hill.

The wreck happened in the northbound lanes between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway.

Right now, one lane remains open in the area.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

UPDATE: Cars are getting by on the side shoulder of this crash on I-65 NB between Saturn Parkway and I-840. pic.twitter.com/fmDAk9gRz4 — Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) April 13, 2018

I-65 NB at MM 54 will be CLOSED due to a vehicle collision fatality. Unknown at this time for how long. pic.twitter.com/4QxPowUSqQ — Spring Hill Police (@springhillpdtn) April 13, 2018

