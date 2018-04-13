Police looking for 2 suspects in south Nashville stabbing

Police are looking for the two men involved in a stabbing in south Nashville on Friday morning.

The victim said he was walking near the intersection of Harding Place and Nolensville Pike when two men struck him in the back of the head just before 2 a.m.

According to police, the victim fell to the ground and the suspects cut him in the arm.

The victim was taken to Southern Hills Hospital for treatment.

Police have not released a specific description of the suspects but said one of the men was wearing a Cardinals jersey.

