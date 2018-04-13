Police looking for 2 suspects in south Nashville stabbing - WSMV News 4

Police looking for 2 suspects in south Nashville stabbing

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)

Police are looking for the two men involved in a stabbing in south Nashville on Friday morning.

The victim said he was walking near the intersection of Harding Place and Nolensville Pike when two men struck him in the back of the head just before 2 a.m.

According to police, the victim fell to the ground and the suspects cut him in the arm.

The victim was taken to Southern Hills Hospital for treatment.

Police have not released a specific description of the suspects but said one of the men was wearing a Cardinals jersey.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Police looking for 2 suspects in south Nashville stabbingMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.