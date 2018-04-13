Parents of Joe Clyde Daniels scheduled to appear in court - WSMV News 4

Parents of Joe Clyde Daniels scheduled to appear in court

The search for the body of a Dickson County boy continues as his parents are scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Joseph Daniels admitted to killing his son during questioning with law enforcement last week, according to court documents. He is charged with criminal homicide and was arrested on Saturday.

The boy's mother, Krystal Daniels, was arrested several days later. Police have said she admitted to being there when the murder happened. She is charged with one count of aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

Their 911 call to police reporting Joe Clyde Daniels was missing prompted the TBI to issue an Endangered Child Alert, which led to an extensive search by the community and law enforcement agencies. The 5-year-old was autistic and nonverbal.

The parents' court appearance is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday. News4 will live stream the hearing on WSMV.com.

The church that helped organize volunteers for the search is working to give the community closure by raising funds for Joe Clyde's funeral and an autism awareness organization. Click here for more information.

