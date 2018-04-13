Parents of Joe Clyde Daniels appear in court for first time - WSMV News 4

Parents of Joe Clyde Daniels appear in court for first time


Joseph Daniels is accused of killing his son, Joe Clyde. (WSMV) Joseph Daniels is accused of killing his son, Joe Clyde. (WSMV)
Krystal Daniels allegedly admitted to police that she was there when her son was killed. (WSMV) Krystal Daniels allegedly admitted to police that she was there when her son was killed. (WSMV)
The search for the body of 5-year-old Joe Clyde is ongoing. (WSMV) The search for the body of 5-year-old Joe Clyde is ongoing. (WSMV)
A crowd gathered outside the courthouse on Friday morning. (WSMV) A crowd gathered outside the courthouse on Friday morning. (WSMV)
Several members of the community held signs outside the courthouse. (WSMV) Several members of the community held signs outside the courthouse. (WSMV)
DICKSON, TN (WSMV) -

The search for the body of a Dickson County boy continues as his parents appeared in court Friday morning.

During the court appearance, the judge set the next hearings for both Joseph Daniels and Krystal Daniels for June 1.

A crowd gathered outside the courthouse, chanting "Where is Baby Joe?"

Joseph Daniels admitted to killing his son during questioning with law enforcement last week, according to court documents. He is charged with criminal homicide and was arrested on Saturday.

The boy's mother, Krystal Daniels, was arrested several days later. Police have said she admitted to being there when her son was killed. She is charged with one count of aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

FULL VIDEO: Joseph Daniels appears in court

FULL VIDEO: Krystal Daniels appears in court 

The couple's 911 call to police reporting Joe Clyde Daniels was missing prompted the TBI to issue an Endangered Child Alert, which led to an extensive search by the community and law enforcement agencies. The 5-year-old was autistic and nonverbal.

The church that helped organize volunteers for the search is working to give the community closure by raising funds for Joe Clyde's funeral and an autism awareness organization. Click here for more information.

