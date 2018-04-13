Parents of Joe Clyde Daniels appear in court for first time

The search for the body of a Dickson County boy continues as his parents appeared in court Friday morning.

During the court appearance, the judge set the next hearings for both Joseph Daniels and Krystal Daniels for June 1.

A crowd gathered outside the courthouse, chanting "Where is Baby Joe?"

Krystal Daniels brought into the Dickson County courthouse to chants of ‘where is Baby Joe’ pic.twitter.com/RkQWsCrTTb — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) April 13, 2018

Joseph Daniels admitted to killing his son during questioning with law enforcement last week, according to court documents. He is charged with criminal homicide and was arrested on Saturday.

The boy's mother, Krystal Daniels, was arrested several days later. Police have said she admitted to being there when her son was killed. She is charged with one count of aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

The couple's 911 call to police reporting Joe Clyde Daniels was missing prompted the TBI to issue an Endangered Child Alert, which led to an extensive search by the community and law enforcement agencies. The 5-year-old was autistic and nonverbal.

The church that helped organize volunteers for the search is working to give the community closure by raising funds for Joe Clyde's funeral and an autism awareness organization. Click here for more information.

Several community members just showed up to the courthouse with signs that say “Justice for Baby Joe” pic.twitter.com/94TpJMW43M — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) April 13, 2018

These Dickson County residents tell me they feel like Joe Clyde is their own son, even though they didn’t know the family.



They plan to chant “where is Baby Joe” as Joseph and Krystal Daniels walk into the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/knMZE7XxMs — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) April 13, 2018

Closeups of signs w/ messages for Krsytal & Joseph Daniels — “you were their my first day and my last” pic.twitter.com/SDs8VAFvjM — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) April 13, 2018

