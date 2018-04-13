Crowd chants 'Where is baby Joe' as parents appear in court

The search for the body of 5-year-old Joe Clyde is ongoing. (WSMV)

Several members of the community held signs outside the courthouse. (WSMV)

Krystal Daniels allegedly admitted to police that she was there when her son was killed. (WSMV)

Community members shouted at Joseph Daniels as he walked into the courthouse. (WSMV)

A community is standing in solidarity with a 5-year-old boy who was allegedly killed by his parents.

Joseph and Krystal Daniels both appeared in court for the first time Friday morning. During their appearance, the judge scheduled their next hearing for June 1.

There were several tense moments that took place outside the courthouse.

A crowd of about 50 people lined the sidewalk and shouted at the couple as they walked separately into the building. Some members of the group chanted, "Where is baby Joe?" and held up signs.

One poster showed pictures of Joe Clyde Daniels with his mother the day he was born and said, "You were there on his first day and his last."

Krystal Daniels brought into the Dickson County courthouse to chants of ‘where is Baby Joe’ pic.twitter.com/RkQWsCrTTb — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) April 13, 2018

This case hits close to home for the group's organizer, Dutch Bryant, who has a special needs child. Joe Clyde had autism and was nonverbal.

Bryant said his group of demonstrators believe the parents are responsible for the 5-year-old's death and they want closure.

"Fess up to what you've done. Fess up to where that baby is so that all these people who have wasted money and their time and efforts and their prayers, just relieve them of this," Bryant said.

Joseph Daniels admitted to killing his son during questioning with law enforcement last week, according to court documents. He is charged with criminal homicide and was arrested on Saturday.

The boy's mother, Krystal Daniels, was arrested several days later. Police have said she admitted to being there when her son was killed. She is charged with one count of aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

The couple's 911 call to police reporting Joe Clyde Daniels was missing prompted the TBI to issue an Endangered Child Alert, which led to an extensive search by the community and law enforcement agencies.

The TBI and the Dickson County Sheriff's OFfice are still working to find the boy's body. Teams are searching in both Dickson and Hickman counties.

So far, Joseph Daniels has reportedly refused to disclose where his son's body might be located.

The church that helped organize volunteers for the search is working to give the community closure by raising funds for Joe Clyde's funeral and an autism awareness organization. Click here for more information.

Several community members just showed up to the courthouse with signs that say “Justice for Baby Joe” pic.twitter.com/94TpJMW43M — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) April 13, 2018

These Dickson County residents tell me they feel like Joe Clyde is their own son, even though they didn’t know the family.



They plan to chant “where is Baby Joe” as Joseph and Krystal Daniels walk into the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/knMZE7XxMs — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) April 13, 2018

Closeups of signs w/ messages for Krsytal & Joseph Daniels — “you were their my first day and my last” pic.twitter.com/SDs8VAFvjM — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) April 13, 2018

