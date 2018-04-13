Crews closing Columbia Ave. in Franklin to repair utility poles

A crash that damaged some utility poles is going to cause big issues for the Friday morning commute in Franklin.

According to the Franklin Police Department, the driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit the utility poles on Columbia Avenue.

Crews from Middle Tennessee Electric and AT&T are working to make major repairs.

Columbia Avenue is currently closed in both directions from Downs Boulevard to Battle Avenue.

The closure is expected to last through the morning rush hour.

Major delays are expected in the area.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.