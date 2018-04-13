Columbia Avenue in Franklin reopens after crews repair poles - WSMV News 4

Columbia Avenue in Franklin reopens after crews repair utility poles

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

A crash that damaged some utility poles caused some issues for the Friday morning commute in Franklin.

According to the Franklin Police Department, a driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit the utility poles on Columbia Avenue.

Crews from Middle Tennessee Electric and AT&T worked to make major repairs.

Columbia Avenue was closed in both directions from Downs Boulevard to Battle Avenue for several hours but has since reopened.

It's not clear how serious the driver's injuries are.

