Man critically injured in shooting outside south Nashville bar - WSMV News 4

Man critically injured in shooting outside south Nashville bar

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man was critically injured in a shooting outside a popular south Nashville bar.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Haywood Square Plaza off Haywood Lane around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said the suspect reportedly stuck his hand inside the truck and shot the driver of the pickup truck in the back.

One other person who was also inside the truck at the time was not injured.

Officers found the shell casings inside the truck.

The victim only speaks Spanish, so police have had trouble getting information about the gunman.

It's not clear if the victim was targeted or if the shooting was random.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

