Atmosphere electric outside Bridgestone Arena for Game 1

Whether you are a hockey fan or not, the excitement downtown is infectious.

The party before Thursday night’s Game 1 between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche started way before the puck dropped.

For Jeremy Searcy, it feels good to get back at the Walk of Fame Park for the Predators’ watch party.

“There is a lot of work to be done, but we are here now,” said Searcy. “It’s so great to be out in the park again.

Searcy is still recovering from last season’s loss in the Stanley Cup Final

He's still recovering from last season's big blow.

“It was devastating to be there and actually see the Cup be handed out in the arena, but I think this year is a great year for redemption and for that to be wiped away from our memories for a while.”

Fans said the big difference between last season and this season is last year at this time no one thought they would make it so far.

“They definitely feel the pressure from Nashville, but also the love,” said Searcy.

Meggie Hill has been going to games since she was a kid.

“I feel like it’s this or nothing for the Preds this year. It’s that kind of attitude,” said Hill.

There is blue and gold all over Walk of Fame Park, all with high hopes for their the Predators.

‘The Preds have a lot of pressure on them this year because last year they weren’t expected to do much since they were the eight seed. Now everyone’s eyes are on them.”

The Party at the Park for Saturday has been canceled because of the severe weather threat.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.