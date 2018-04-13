Man accused of stalking women at MTSU arrested

An MTSU student accused of stalking young women has been arrested.

A police report said Paul Oscai was arrested on April 9 after chasing a woman walking her dog.

He has been charged with criminal trespassing.

News 4 can confirm police were actively following and monitoring Oscai since at least April 6.

On Monday police said Oscai was told to leave the MTSU campus immediately.

He was seen walking down a street, passing a woman walking her dog.

He then reportedly turned around and began to chase her.

According to police reports and witnesses, Oscai has a history of following female students on campus.

“I started to notice this is really bad,” said one student who asked not to be identified. “I was afraid for my life at the point.”

News 4 spoke with a number of women that claimed Oscai followed them more than once.

“I have had a lot of nightmares. Sleeping has been hard. Eating has been hard,” said the student.

“I’ve noticed him popping up in places,” said MTSU student Makayla Ruckman. “He’ll ride the same bus that I am on.”

Oscai was once arrested on a domestic battery charge in Illinois.

“We want him off our campus because he is a possible threat,” said Ruckman.

Oscai is not allowed on the MTSU campus for now. It is not known how long he’s been banned from campus.

Oscai has been released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

