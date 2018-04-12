Thieves destroy A/C units for copper at nonprofit business

Someone stole the copper from air conditioning units at The Little Pantry That Could. (Photo submitted)

A Nashville nonprofit knows for helping hundreds of families is now the target of a crime.

A video shows a crook breaking into The Little Pantry That Could and gutting two new air conditioning units to get the copper from inside.

Investigators do not know who the person is that stole the copper.

Stacey Downey, the founder of the nonprofit, is pretty upset.

She said the new units had not been used yet and would have made a different for hundreds of people in the coming summer months.

“We’re just trying to do good in this community and we feel like it was someone from this community who took it,” said Downey. “It’s not good to steal anywhere, but it’s a real hard blow to us.

“There is no budget to replace this. What really stinks is this is several thousand dollars and I’m told what they took is probably worth $20 to them.”

The Little Pantry That Could helps provide groceries to families in need. It’s served as a place of comfort since the 2010 floods.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for The Little Pantry That Could to raise money to replace the units.

