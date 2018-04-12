Metro Schools students can earn associate degree for free

Beginning with the next school year, Metro Schools students can get a jump start on college and earn a second degree while in high school.

The early college high school program will begin next school year will begin next school year and it’s free.

Metro students can take IT classes at Nashville State Community College.

University freshman will get an Associate of Science in Information Technology degree along with the high school diploma.

Those credits will then transfer to select public and private schools within the state.

