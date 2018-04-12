Doctors fighting to lower maternal death rates

This week doctors are fighting to lower one of the highest maternal death rates.

African-American mothers have four times the mortality rate of their white counterparts.

This is for several reasons, like pre-existing health issues, weight and lack of access to medical care.

"Having a baby is a wonderful and joyful event," said Dr. Cornelia Graves, Tennessee Maternal Fetal Medicine. "We want to make sure the mother and baby are both safe at the end of the journey."

Graves advises each mother to consider that pregnancy can, in some cases, cause harm and always be your own advocate.

If you think something is wrong, don’t be afraid to check with multiple doctors.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.