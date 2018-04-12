Franklin man arrested for inappropriate contact with a minor

The TBI has obtained indictments for a man accused of having inappropriate sexual relationships with a minor.

Robert Mitchell Dukes, 65, of Franklin, had inappropriate sexual contact with a female minor on at least two occasions between December 2016 and July 2017, according to TBI agents.

Authorities also say that Dukes provided alcohol to the minor on at least one occasion.

A Williamson County jury returned indictments Monday charging Dukes with one count of sexual battery, one count of sexual battery by an authority figure, two counts of rape, one count of aggravated statutory rape, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Dukes was booked into Wilson County Jail on Thursday and being held on $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.