Police seize cocaine, heroin, gun from felon’s home

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The TBI has obtained indictments for a man accused of having inappropriate sexual relationships with a minor. Robert Mitchell Dukes, 65, of Franklin, had inappropriate sexual contact with a female minor on at least two occasions between December 2016 and July 2017, according to TBI agents.More >>
A convicted felon who may be involved in youth football was arrested on Wednesday on drug charges, according to a news release.More >>
Outlying Nashville communities must weigh benefits, cost of proposed transit plan.More >>
Springfield Police have identified the woman who is a suspect in an armed robbery at a Dollar General store on Wednesday night.More >>
More than 20 House Democrats sent a strong message to a state lawmaker facing accusations of sexual misconduct from several decades ago by refusing to vote for one of his resolutions. Last month three women accused Rep. David Byrd of initiating sexual contact with them while playing on his high school basketball team three decades ago.More >>
The push to get you to vote one way or the other on Nashville’s transit project is an expensive one.More >>
The former owner of several auto dealerships in Middle Tennessee was sentenced on Wednesday after being charged with having unregistered sub-machine guns.More >>
Putnam County authorities are searching for a man who ran from the scene of a traffic crash after deputies attempted a traffic stop on Thursday.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying members and activities related to the Felony Lane Gang, a group of organized burglary and identity theft rings originating in South Florida and operating in multiple jurisdictions throughout the United States.More >>
Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz said he wants to give any inheritance due to him from his late mother’s estate to the victims’ families or an organization that will “help heal the community.”More >>
Big changes are headed to liquor and grocery stores, but not everyone's happy about it.More >>
A quick-thinking father punched a man who tried to kidnap his 3-year-old daughter, according to police in California.More >>
Victor Coode, 78, was loved by his neighbors, known for his generosity and in September he was pulling into his driveway when police said a speeding teenager t-boned his car.More >>
The urgency comes after a revealing finding in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute which shows rates of colon cancer among people ages 20 to 39 on the rise in both men and women.More >>
