Police seize cocaine, heroin, gun from felon’s home

Cedrick Watkins was arrested by Metro Police on several drug charges and unlawful gun possession. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A convicted felon who may be involved in youth football was arrested on Wednesday on drug charges, according to a news release.

Metro Police said Cedrick Watkins, 35, has been charged with multiple drug counts and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon after his arrest.

Police said during a search of Watkins’ Windcrest Trail home, detectives seized 6.8 ounces of cocaine, 1.8 ounces of heroin, a stolen pistol, two vehicles and $3,246 cash. Police also discovered Watkins had a USA Football coaching card. Watkins’ home address was listed as the office for an active nonprofit corporation linked to youth football.

Police said Watkins had previously been convicted on drug charges. He was released from jail after posting a $65,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.