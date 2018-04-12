Push to vote on transit plan is expensive

If you take a drive through Nashville neighborhoods, there is a good chance you will see signs in yards "For Transit." A few blocks over, you may find "No Tax for Tracks" signage. So we wanted to know, what has neighbors so split?

The push to get you to vote one way or the other on Nashville’s transit project is an expensive one.

Political action committees for and against the transit plan are spending millions of dollars to influence your opinion.

The PACS have to file disclosure forms to show where they get the money and where they spend it.

There are three PACS pushing for a yes vote on the transit referendum: Citizens for Greater Mobility, Nashville for Transit and the Chamber of Commerce.

Together those PACs have reported spending about $2.5 million between Jan. 16 and March 31, 2018.

About $1.2 million of what the pro-PACS spent so far this year went to the Nashville PR firm McNeeley, Pigott and Fox.

Who's funding the pro side?

Developers, builders, engineering companies; Bridgestone; healthcare companies like HCA, who donated $100,000; Ingram Industries donated $100,000; The National Association of Realtors in Chicago gave $150,000.

The PAC opposing the transit referendum, Notax4tracks, reported spending $799,000 so far this year. A large share of their money went to a media company based in Southern California, Fortune Media received more than $300,000.

The largest donor by far to Notax4tracks is still a mystery; $750,000 of that PAC's money came from a group called Nashville Smart. As a non-profit, Nashville Smart is not required to make its donor list public.

