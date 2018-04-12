Former Nashville Kia dealer sentenced on gun charges

Jerry Christopher Bostick pleaded guilty to charges of possessing sub-machine guns that were not registered. (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

The former owner of several auto dealerships in Middle Tennessee was sentenced on Wednesday after being charged with having unregistered sub-machine guns.

Jerry Christopher Bostick, 58, of Brentwood, was sentenced to pay a $100,000 fine and serve five years on probation, with the first six months on home confinement, for possessing unregistered sub-machine guns, U.S. Attorney Don Cochran of the Middle District of Tennessee announced in a press release.

Bostick was indicted in October 2015 for possessing a .45 caliber sub-machine gun and a 9mm sub-machine gun, which were not registered with the National Firearms Registry as required by law. Bostick pleaded guilty to the charges on July 18, 2017.

Chief U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. also ordered the firearms to be forfeited and that Bostick server 500 hours of community service.

Bostick was the owner of several Kia dealerships in the Nashville area at the time of an arrest in 2012 in Brentwood on charges of assault and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

According to a police affidavit, Bostick was accused of slamming a door in his wife’s face causing a visible knot on her face and a red mark on her arm. He eventually pleaded no contest to one count of domestic assault and received judicial diversion for 11 months, 29 days.

