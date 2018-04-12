Man wanted after fleeing Putnam deputies

Michael Whitaker is wanted in Putnam County after fleeing an accident on Wednesday. (Photo: Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

Putnam County authorities are searching for a man who ran from the scene of a traffic crash after deputies attempted a traffic stop on Thursday.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were attempted to stop Michael D. Whitaker, of Sparta, TN, at a routine traffic stop. Whitaker left the scene after an automobile accident at 150 First Ave. N.

Authorities said Whitaker is wanted in White County for felony possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, filing a false police report and false auto title/plates.

Whitaker is 6’ and weighs around 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

As a precaution, Baxter Primary and Upperman High schools and local daycares were put on a soft lockdown. Extra deputies were deployed to the schools as a precautionary measure.

Additional charges are expected to be filed in Putnam County.

