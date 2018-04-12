Suspect arrested in death of Murfreesboro woman

Daniel Conklin was charged with murder, tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of an accident. (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal accident that left a woman dead in February.

Daniel Michael Conklin, 38, has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in connection with the Feb. 17 accident.

Police found the body of Blair Yvonne Alexander, 23, on Hope Way near West College Street.

During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that Conklin and Alexander had spent time together on Feb. 16 at her hotel room and in his vehicle.

Alexander had last been seen on Feb. 16 around 11:30 a.m. at the Murfreesboro Motel on Northwest Broad Street when she checked out. An employee at the motel told News 4 at the time she had stayed there for about two weeks.

Her body was found about 1.5 miles from the hotel.

