Smyrna man burned in chemical attack inside home

Smyrna Police seek information on an attack of a man injured when a chemical was thrown on him during a home invasion.

Police said Christopher Phiouthong was attacked at his home at 3934 Hendricks Hill Dr. on April 5.

The person entered the home by force. After entering the home, the suspect threw a powerful liquid chemical on Phiouthong, resulting in serious burns to over 51 percent of his body and permanent blindness.

Phiouthong is in critical condition after several surgeries.

If you have information about this attack, contact Smyrna Police Det. Allan Nabours at 615-267-5434.

