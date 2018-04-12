Schools in Allen County to close Friday due to teacher protests

Schools in Allen County, KY, will be closed on Friday as teachers head to the state capital to protest.

The school district sent out the following letter to students and parents.

The Allen County School District is committed to supporting efforts to secure educational opportunities for our students in Allen County.

On Friday (April 13) and Saturday (April 14) many of our educators wish to travel to Frankfort in response to the Governor's veto of the state budget. In essence, they are choosing to advocate for your child by protecting educational funding and asking legislators to override the Governor's veto.

Over the past few months, educators in Allen County and thousands more across the Commonwealth have spent snow days, evenings and spring break days in Frankfort advocating for our children and for the future of public education.

This round of advocating is not about the pension bill as the Governor has already signed it into law. This weekend is about protecting the promise that our students will have an adequately funded education, including access to Family Resource Centers, money for textbooks and learning materials, and enough teachers to provide a quality education. If the veto is not overridden, it may result in larger class sizes, fewer resources, cuts to bus transportation, and fewer opportunities for students.

Due to our commitment to support our teachers and staffs, who support our kids, I feel it is necessary to cancel school on Friday, April 13. I hope you join me in appreciating the dedication that our staff has shown for our students.