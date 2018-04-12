Water shut off for city of Linden as crews work to make repairs - WSMV News 4

Water shut off for city of Linden as crews work to make repairs


LINDEN, TN (WSMV) -

Water service has been shut off for the entire city of Linden, TN, as crews work to repair a leak.

Officials said they are not sure how long the repairs will take or when water service will resume.

Stay with News4 for updates on this story.

