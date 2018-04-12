Road closure to affect traffic near First Tennessee Park - WSMV News 4

Road closure to affect traffic near First Tennessee Park

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A portion of 5th Avenue North in downtown Nashville will be closed due to emergency sewer repairs starting on Thursday.

The street will be closed between Harrison Street and Junior Gilliam Way as Metro Water Services crews replace part of a collapsed 18-inch sewer line.

Parking lots in the area will have to be accessed through 6th Avenue North instead.

This will affect traffic for several Nashville Sounds games at First Tennessee Park.

The closure will be extended all the way to Jefferson Street 90 minutes before the baseball games.

Below is a list of when 5th Avenue North will be closed from Harrison Street to Jefferson Street:

  • Thursday, April 12 - 5 p.m.
  • Friday, April 13 - 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 14 - 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 15 - 12:30 p.m.
  • Monday, April 16 - 10:30 a.m.

 The repairs are not expected to cause service disruptions for sewer service customers in the area.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

