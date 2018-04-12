Crews repair collapsed sewer line near First Tennessee Park - WSMV News 4

Crews repair collapsed sewer line near First Tennessee Park

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Crews have completed repairs on Fifth Avenue North after a sewer line collapsed near First Tennessee Park earlier this week.

Officials with Metro Water Services will be able to reopen the street just in time before Friday night's Nashville Sounds game.

The street was closed near Junior Gilliam Way and was expected to impact traffic and parking in the area for several days.

The drop-off and pick-up locations for baseball game attendees will return to normal by Friday night.

