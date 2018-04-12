Gov. Haslam partnering with CMA for music education initiative

Gov. Bill Haslam has announced a new partnership with the CMA Foundation for a $1 million music and education initiative.

School districts across the state will be able to apply for State of the Arts grants to help develop their music education programs.

The initiative will kick off with the 2018-2019 school year.

The three-year grants will be awarded to as many as eight different school districts and can fund a variety of projects, including arts and music equipment and professional development for educators.

"I am grateful to the CMA Foundation for this generous investment that builds upon Tennessee’s deep roots in music history by bolstering music and arts education programs across the state," said Haslam in a news release. "Research shows that music and arts education enhances students’ overall academic performance and improves their attendance and engagement in school, building well-rounded students ready to compete in tomorrow’s workforce."

Grant applications will be made available in July 2018.

Click here to read more about the State of the Arts program.

