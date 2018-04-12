Predators fans getting ready to cheer on team in the playoffs - WSMV News 4

Predators fans getting ready to cheer on team in the playoffs

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Nashville is getting ready to cheer on the Predators in the playoffs with watch parties all over the city.

The Preds will be taking on the Colorado Avalanche at 8:30 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.

The team will be hosting a watch party outside the arena at the Music City Walk of Fame. There will be a large video screen and food and drinks for sale. Attendees are asked to bring blankets and chairs.

Fans can also stop by the Preds Plaza Party starting at 5:30 p.m. The free event will have live music, face painters, inflatables and the Smash Car.

The fans who attend the game will receive a free pair of LED beads and a gold rally towel.

Game 2 will also be held in Nashville. The puck will drop at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Fans who want to get a chance to purchase the $15 day-of-game tickets must register to become a Smashville Verified Fan. Click here for more information.

