If you’re planning to head downtown for the Predators game on Thursday or to check out any of the Preds parties, getting there may be a challenge.

Predators fans getting ready to cheer on team in the playoffs

Nashville is getting ready to cheer on the Predators in the playoffs with watch parties all over the city.

The Preds will be taking on the Colorado Avalanche at 8:30 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.

The team will be hosting a watch party outside the arena at the Music City Walk of Fame. There will be a large video screen and food and drinks for sale. Attendees are asked to bring blankets and chairs.

Fans can also stop by the Preds Plaza Party starting at 5:30 p.m. The free event will have live music, face painters, inflatables and the Smash Car.

The fans who attend the game will receive a free pair of LED beads and a gold rally towel.

Game 2 will also be held in Nashville. The puck will drop at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Fans who want to get a chance to purchase the $15 day-of-game tickets must register to become a Smashville Verified Fan. Click here for more information.

The #FangFingers are ready and the SMASH car is out! @Gnash00, @PredsMaverick, and @PredsNHL want you to come on out tonight for the Preds Plaza Party at 5:30!#Road2theCup #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/w5OqvjjCWi — Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) April 12, 2018

Here it is! The SMASH Car! You can come out tonight at 5:30 to the @BrdgstoneArena during the Preds Plaza Party and *crush* the competition! #StanleyCupPlayoffs2018 #GoPreds pic.twitter.com/8NHdPrR8aU — Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) April 12, 2018

