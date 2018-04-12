Predators fans getting ready to cheer on team in the playoffs

Nashville is getting ready to cheer on the Predators in the playoffs with watch parties all over the city.
The Preds will be taking on the Colorado Avalanche at 8:30 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.
The team will be hosting a watch party outside the arena at the Music City Walk of Fame. There will be a large video screen and food and drinks for sale. Attendees are asked to bring blankets and chairs.
Fans can also stop by the Preds Plaza Party starting at 5:30 p.m. The free event will have live music, face painters, inflatables and the Smash Car.
The fans who attend the game will receive a free pair of LED beads and a gold rally towel.
Game 2 will also be held in Nashville. The puck will drop at 2 p.m. Saturday.