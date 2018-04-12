Hendersonville man accused of killing 4-month-old son

Ronald Reed Jr., 25, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)

Police have arrested a Hendersonville man for allegedly killing his 4-month-old son.

Ronald Reed Jr., 25, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

The investigation into the alleged abuse of Kyle Reed began on March 5.

The infant was taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Ronald Reed was arrested on Wednesday and was taken to the Sumner County Jail, where he is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 20.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 615-822-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting 274637 using keyword TIPHPD.

