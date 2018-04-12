Police looking for Hermitage gas station robber - WSMV News 4

Police looking for Hermitage gas station robber

Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station in Hermitage.

The suspect went into the Mapco store at the corner of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard and passed the teller a threatening note.

Police said the clerk complied, and the robber ran off.

The suspect is described as a white man with blonde hair who is around 6 feet tall. His face was covered and he was wearing all black.

