Suspects injured after police pursuit ends in crash

A police pursuit that started in Williamson County ended with a crash in Nashville overnight.

The suspects lost control trying to get away from troopers and crashed on the Interstate 440 exit ramp from Interstate 65 in south Nashville.

According to authorities, the suspects are being treated for minor injuries. Charges are pending against the suspects.

The pursuit reportedly began after a traffic violation.

Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.