Parking may be challenge for Predators fans

If you’re planning to head downtown for the Predators game on Thursday or to check out any of the Preds parties, getting there may be a challenge.

Lower Broadway is expected to be busy ahead of Thursday’s game.

If you’re driving to the game, you’ll want to look for cheap places to park.

You can try your hand at public parking garages. If you don’t mind walking a few blocks, you can park at the library or the Metro Courthouse for less than $10.

Fans can also park at one of the lots at Nissan Stadium and walk across the pedestrian bridge.

Some fans said the best way to get downtown is using a rideshare.

“Definitely don’t drive if you can. I’ll probably Uber,” said Andy Spore. “I live out on the east side so sometimes if the Music City Start is running, we’ll take that on the weekend if they do anything special.”

Another good trick if you’re using a ride-sharing service is to get picked up and dropped off a block or two away from Bridgestone Arena to avoid the heavy traffic downtown.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.