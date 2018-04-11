THP Colonel retires after 40 years of service

Col. Tracy Trott, center, is retiring from the THP after 40 years of service. (WSMV)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is saying goodbye to its leader.

Col. Tracy Trott announced his retirement on Wednesday.

He has been at the helm of the THP since September 2010. He has been a trooper for 40 years.

“This is a man who emboldened the spirit of a Tennessee State Trooper,” said Commissioner David W. Purkey, Department of Safety and Homeland Security. “The lowest fatality rates since 1963 are under this man’s tenure. You have made your mark on this state, on this agency and on the men and women who have followed you.”

Gov. Bill Haslam announced Lt. Col. Derrick Stewart would take Trott’s place as colonel and deputy commissioner. He has been with the department for 30 years and will be the 14th THP colonel.

