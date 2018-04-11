Hundreds of students attend MTSU STEM Expo

Noah Sloan's Lego sweeper was one of the winning inventions at the MTSU STEM Expo. (WSMV)

Middle Tennessee State University turned into a center for engineering and innovation on Wednesday.

The campus hosted hundreds of students for this year’s STEM Expo.

It’s a chance for kids to show off their inventions and compete.

“I would recommend it to all of my friends,” said Noah Sloan, one of the winners in the competition. “The way we’re going to the future engineering and inventing is going to be a big career.”

Noah said the inspiration for his device was simple. He got tired of stepping on Legos.

He even wants to grow up to be a master Lego builder for the company.

