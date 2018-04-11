Woman wanted for armed robbery of Springfield business

Springfield Police believe the woman in the picture was responsible for an armed robbery at Dollar General on Highway 76. (Photo: Springfield Police Department)

A woman is wanted for an armed robbery at a Dollar General store on Highway 76.

Springfield Police said the woman entered the story at 5227 Highway 76 about 7:45 p.m. and displayed a black firearm and demanded money from the register.

The woman appeared to be around 5’5” weighing 140 pounds with brown hair. She was wearing tight black leggings, a black hoodie with a hot pink undershirt.

Police said she fled the scene in a gold older-style Lincoln or Cadillac four-door vehicle. The car may have been traveling toward White House.

If you have information about the robbery, contact Springfield Police Det. Charles Consiglio at 615-384-8422 or Springfield Crime Stoppers at 615-382-3799.

