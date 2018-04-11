Clarksville Police warn of rental property scam

The Clarksville Police Department is warning residents that certain property rental advertisements are a scam.

Police say a local property management company realized a scammer has been using the business' photos and information, and listing the stolen information on Craigslist as their own.

The scammer asks potential home buyers to send money as a deposit. Police say the scammer uses the email clark_home@aol.com and the phone number (832) 510-4628.

According to police, that phone number has been listed on scam-reporting website.

Clarksville Police is reminding residents to be diligent when searching home listings, and to remember that phone numbers and email addresses can be falsified.

