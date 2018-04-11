1 injured after truck crashes into clinic - WSMV News 4

1 injured after truck crashes into clinic

A truck crashed into the Fast Pace Urgent Care clinic in Lawrenceburg. (Photo: WLX Radio) A truck crashed into the Fast Pace Urgent Care clinic in Lawrenceburg. (Photo: WLX Radio)
One person has been injured after a pickup truck crashed into a medical clinic.

According to WLX Radio, a News 4 news partner, one person was trapped between a desk and the vehicle and was airlifted for treatment of injuries.

The accident at the Fast Pace Urgent Care clinic, located at 129 N. Locust Ave., occurred about 7 p.m.

