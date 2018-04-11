Predators fans ready for playoffs

The Predators Smash Car on the plaza of Bridgestone Arena. (WSMV)

Nashville hockey fans are ready for the Predators to smash opposing teams in the playoffs, and graffiti artists showed their support for their home team Wednesday.

Three artists painted a white Pontiac junk car as the smash car.

After eight years of painting color schemes for the Nashville Predators, creating Smashville never gets old for Ryan Shrader.

“When we first started doing these, I think a lot of people were confused. They said ‘What’s going on?’” said Shrader.

Hundreds of burgundy and blue paint strokes for the Colorado Avalanche will be smashed by fans with a sledgehammer Thursday.

“In my opinion, I’m sort of putting my little mark on Preds history, you know,” said graffiti artist Folek Barton.

The artists are all Nashville natives and big Preds fans.

“Having grown up here and having went to high school at Hume-Fogg and watching this arena, fast forward 20 years especially in the last couple of years, we couldn’t be more proud,” said Shrader.

They said watching their artwork help create the fan atmosphere for others is worth it in the end.

“This is what I do for a living. This is how I make my money on an everyday basis,” said Barton. “So, to do it for my favorite franchise of sports, it’s really important to me.”

Fans can start smashing the car Thursday at Bridgestone Plaza at 5:30 p.m. That is the same time people can start staking their spot for the Preds viewing party at Walk of Fame Park.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.